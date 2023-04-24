Police probe two suspected poisoning cases after 3 relatives and child die

Cape Town - Police in the Free State are investigating suspected cases of poisoning that led to the death of four people less than two weeks apart. In first incident, police were called to the Dr JS Moroka Hospital on April 11, just before 1am.

According to police, when they arrived at the hospital, nurses told them three people who had come there for treatment had died. Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said it was suspected that the patients had eaten poisoned food prepared at home. “Two others who survived explained to the nurses that the family had spaghetti and mince for supper and thereafter started vomiting.

“Three family members – a 55-year-old mother, a 28-year-old daughter, and a 3-year-old grandson – died possibly because the food they had for supper was poisoned. “Two other family members received treatment at Pelonomi Hospital. The food suspected to have poison was collected by Local Criminal Records Centre personnel and sent for analysis at the National Forensic Science Laboratory,” Covane said. In a separate incident, officers attached to the Kopanong police station were called out to the Chris Hani settlement, near Bloemfontein, after midday on Saturday after another incident of alleged poisoning was reported.

“On arrival the members found the 3-year-old boy lying motionless on the couch inside the house. The police were informed that the 25-year-old mother bought Joker Strawberry Cream biscuits at the local store. “It is alleged that the 3-year-old boy consumed the biscuits with friends, and the friends were rushed to the hospital for treatment and observation,” Covane said. The boy was declared dead by emergency medical personnel.

“The police visited the local store and collected all similar products, packed them, and sent them for analysis at the National Forensic Science Laboratory,” Covane said. Inquest dockets have been opened for both matters. [email protected]