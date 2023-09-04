Police seek person of interest in Cradock farm murder

Police in the Eastern Cape are seeking public assistance to locate a man for questioning after a 65-year-old farmer was found murdered in Cradock last week. Matthys Van Niekerk was found in his in the farmhouse situated near R390 between Hofmeyr and Cradock on Thursday, August 31.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Van Niekerk was declared dead at the scene and his vehicle was missing from the property. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Van Niekerk’s vehicle was found abandoned on Conway Road in Hofmeyr.

As the investigation progressed, police are now seeking to speak to a man who is believed to be able to assist with the case. Police have released a picture of the person of interest. “Police are looking for Andrew Kroukamp, 28, as it is believed he can assist police in solving the murder case of Matthys Van Niekerk, 65, whose body was found with stab wounds at a farm near route R390 outside Cradock,” Nkohli said.