Police seize almost R500,000 worth of drugs in the Durban CBD

Two men were nabbed in the Durban central business district with drugs estimated at a street value of almost R500,000. The police operation aimed at rooting out drug trafficking in the province took place on Thursday afternoon at a lodge in Dr Pixley ka Seme Street (formerly West Street).

Speaking about the raid, provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a team of police officers entered the lodge and found a 53-year-old man attempting to dispose of a black bag that was in his possession. “Inside the bag, police found 2,070g of methcathinone, 55g of crystal meth, 25g of cocaine powder, and 20g of rock cocaine. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is R475,000. She said police also arrested a 27-year-old at the same premises in possession of 3,110g of methcathinone.

Picture: SAPS “The recovered drugs are valued at R6,000.” Gwala said both suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of drugs. In a recent drug bust, police seized cocaine worth millions of rand in Durban harbour.