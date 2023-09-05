Policeman, prison warden injured in Bloemfontein mall robbery

Eight armed thugs smashed windows and stormed and ransacked a Bloemfontein retail store before shooting and injuring a cop and a prison warden while making their getaway. The armed robber took place on Sunday evening at a shopping mall situated at the corner of First Avenue and Kings Way, Willows in Bloemfontein, Free State police said.

Free State police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, said the robbery happened on Sunday at around 6pm. They smashed the store windows using hammers, stormed in and robbed the store of expensive perfumes, sunglasses and clothing. Covane said the group reportedly split into two, with one group running towards the Kings Way exit and the other heading towards the storm water drainage tunnel on the west side of the mall.

“The group heading towards the tunnel came across a female person and attempted to rob her of her belongings. “An off-duty member of the Department of Correctional Services witnessed the robbery and tried to intervene. One of the assailants pulled a firearm, took aim at the official and the shot that went off hit him slightly on the forehead,” Covane said. The group ran away and disappeared in the storm water drainage tunnel.

“At the Kings Way exit, the other group held a security officer hostage. The SAPS (SA Police Service) members patrolling along Kings Way noticed the commotion and stopped to investigate. “The robbers opened fire on the police vehicle and the 41-year-old constable attached to Mangaung Metro District Operational Command Centre (Crime Combating Unit) was hit on the right hip by the bullet. “He then tried to drive away for safety, but became unconscious. The member of the correctional services was robbed of a firearm with ammunition,” he said.

The robbers fled the scene in different directions on foot and in motor vehicles. Both wounded officials were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. “A team of experts was summoned to process the scene. Dockets of business burglary, attempted murder, and robbery of a firearm were then opened at Parkweg police station,” Covane said.