Poor parenting: Two sentenced for abusing their own children

A man and a woman accused of abusing their children in two separate cases were slapped with suspended sentences in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. Free State police said the two were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said in the first case, a 46-year-old man, who is the father of a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence for assaulting his daughter over a period of time. "This went on until the victim allegedly wanted to take her own life on Friday, December 9, 2022, and a caring neighbour felt obliged to blow the whistle to try to save the teenage girl from the hands of her abusive father," Hlubi said. The sentence was wholly suspended for a period of five years.

In the second case, a 32-year-old woman was sentenced to a four-year suspended sentence for child abuse. The sentence was wholly suspended for a period of five years. The woman, from Denne Laan Plot in the Bloemspruit area of Bloemfontein, left her two children, aged 12 and 13, unattended. "The two teens, hungry and tired, went to the Bloemspruit police station seeking help. Upon probing them, it was discovered that their mother had abandoned them and a child neglect case was opened for investigation," he said.

Hlubi said members of the Mangaung Family Violence, Sexual Offences, and Child Protection Unit investigated the two cases and secured the convictions. "All the children have been placed in a place of safety," Hlubi said. * Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call Sadag 080 056 7567 or SMS 31393.