Pretoria woman assaulted by her family for not withdrawing charges against rapist boyfriend

A 54-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son have appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court in Tshwane, facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The woman and her son allegedly assaulted her daughter, 36, accusing her of being “heartless, selfish and stupid” for not withdrawing a case against her rapist boyfriend.

The 36-year-old woman’s boyfriend was recently sentenced to two life terms by the High Court in Pretoria for raping their 11-month-old baby. “It is alleged that on March 8, 2023, a 36-year-old daughter to the mother, visited her sister in Mooiplaas informal settlement to tell her about the outcomes of a case where her boyfriend was sentenced to two life terms by the Pretoria High Court for raping their 11-month-old baby,” said Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). A mother and her son were arrested at Mooiplaas informal settlement in Tshwane for allegedly assaulting her daughter. File Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Media “Thereafter it is alleged that the daughter who is a victim in this case then went to a spaza shop to buy Simba chips. Upon her return, it is alleged that she found her mother sitting on the chair just outside her sister’s shack.”

The mother then confronted her 36-year-old daughter about the case, and she replied that she was unable to attend the court proceedings, because she did not have money for the taxi fee. However, the investigating officer in the case against her boyfriend had called to update her about the court outcome, where the rapist had been jailed. “At that point, is alleged that the mother then started calling the victim, her daughter stupid, heartless and selfish while assaulting her with a stick all over her body, because she had told her to withdraw the case against her boyfriend a long time ago,” said Mahanjana.

“The brother of the victim, who was also with them, started assaulting his sister with an open hand on her face.” The assaulted woman then managed to escape, and ran to the police station where she reported the incident. The following day, on Saturday, the mother and son were arrested at their residence in the Mooiplaas informal settlement.