A 47-year-old North West primary school teacher appeared in the the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court in connection with the alleged rape of two minors, aged 12 and 14. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man appeared in court on Friday.

Funani said the teacher from Leeudoringstad, was arrested after the mother and the principal opened a case at a local police station on Tuesday. “It is alleged that the teacher would ask the two minors to help him carry books or go fetch something at his office, where he performed sexual acts,” said Funani. Funani said the teacher was subsequently arrested at the school on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again in court on Tuesday for formal bail application. In another similar matter, a former school teacher from St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria, was recently granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. The 34-year-old former teacher is facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.