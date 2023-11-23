Prison warden released on R3,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into correctional centre

Prison warden, Nala Abraham Fenyane, was released on R3,000 bail after being arrested for alleged possession of drugs at his workplace — the Paxton Correctional Centre in Witbank. Mpumalanga police said 58-year-old Fenyane was “unexpectedly” arrested after being found with several substances believed to be drugs, including 93 tables and three sachets with an estimated street value of R15,000.

“The member was on his post at Paxton Correctional Centre in Witbank when he was unexpectedly visited by his supervisor at the facility's main gate,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “The supervisor became suspicious when observing the member's bag (which was) fully loaded.” A Mpumalanga prison warden was arrested for alleged possession of drugs after he was found with 93 tables and three sachets of substances believed to be drugs. Picture: SAPS The prison’s supervisor conducted preliminary investigations which resulted in the arrest of the prison warden on the spot.

Fenyane was later released on R3,000 bail at the police station where he was ordered to appear before the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court on Monday. During the court appearance on Monday, the court extended Fenyane’s bail Monday next week. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the vigilance displayed by the prison facility’s supervisor.

“We cannot allow our own to corrupt inmates who are receiving correctional assistance," she said. A Mpumalanga prison warden was arrested for alleged possession of drugs after he was found with 93 tables and three sachets of substances believed to be drugs. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Media Archives Last year, another prison warden was arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of dagga following an impromptu search and seizure operation conducted at a correctional facility. At the time, Mohlala said while the Correctional Services staff were still at their morning parade, they were informed that everyone would be searched, to prevent the possibility of drug smuggling.

“As the search and seizure was carried out, the said warden reportedly tried to hide her handbag. However, she was noticed. She allegedly ran from the parade to her office where she hid her handbag and went out to another office,” said Mohala. “Some of the members conducting the search then followed her to her office and could not find her. Instead, they only found her in another office. After being questioned on why she left the parade without permission, she allegedly indicated that she was rushing for her duties.” Furthermore, the warden was asked about her handbag which she had hidden in her office, “but she could not give a proper explanation” as to where the bag was.