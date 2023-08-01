Protests by Samwu members interfere with healthcare services in the City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has called out Samwu as their unlawful strike denies patients access to life-saving medication, resulting in the closure of various hospitals including FF Ribeiro, Folang, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Lyttelton and Hercules Clinics until further notice. Councillor Rina Marx, City of Tshwane MMC for Health said: “Access to healthcare services is a basic human right that is highlighted under Section 27 of the Constitution of our country, which states that everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services.”

Marx assured that health department members are doing their best to ensure business continuity where possible despite the difficult circumstances. The protests by the Samwu members who were striking for salary increases have continued despite the temporary interdict against the striking workers of the City of Tshwane which was granted by the Labour Court in Braamfontein on Friday. The unprotected Samwu strike has presented the health department with the following challenges:

– The intimidation of staff and patients. Some staff continue to receive direct threats not to open clinics. – Forced closure of some City of Tshwane clinics. During the course of last week, the Lyttelton, Folang, FF Ribeiro, Hercules, Karenpark and Rosslyn Clinics were forced to close. – Patients are being denied access to primary healthcare services and medication.

– Processes are being put in place to assist clinic staff with trauma counselling. Staff and patients are being redirected to clinics that are operating normally amid the protests. “I have requested the deployment of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to affected clinics. While we remain sensitive to the plight of our employees. I want to stress that no person should be denied access to healthcare,” said Marx.