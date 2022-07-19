Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
R15 000 bail granted to 6 officials implicated in R59 million fraud

Six people who allegedly masterminded R59m fraud scam have been granted bail.

Published 2h ago

Durban – Six people who allegedly masterminded a R59 million fraud scam have been granted bail. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the accused allegedly redetermined the classification of hundreds of vehicles to avoid paying licensing fees and penalties.

"Extensive Investigation by the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks indicate that the province has lost close to R60 million in revenue as a result of the alleged unlawful activities of the suspects," said RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane.

Xoliswa Celia Ngelwane, 51, Nompumelelo Winnie Nxumalo, 44, Nkosinathi Samuel Gumede, 37, Agnes Nozipho Ndzinisa, 53, Thembi Millicent Motlohi, 42, and Alman Thabang Masuku, 42, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, said five of the accused worked as administrators at the Department of Community Safety and Liaison while the sixth person worked s a clerk at the Mbombela Municipal Registering Authority.

"Between 2018 and 2019, the six accused allegedly conducted unlawful transactions among others, by licensing private motor vehicles as though they belonged to the government departments, resulting in a loss of millions of rand.

“The suspects are facing 603 charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. They were granted bail of R15 000 each and the matter was postponed to September 29 for further investigation," Nyuswa said.

