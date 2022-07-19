R15 000 bail granted to 6 officials implicated in R59 million fraud

Durban – Six people who allegedly masterminded a R59 million fraud scam have been granted bail. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the accused allegedly redetermined the classification of hundreds of vehicles to avoid paying licensing fees and penalties.

"Extensive Investigation by the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks indicate that the province has lost close to R60 million in revenue as a result of the alleged unlawful activities of the suspects," said RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane.