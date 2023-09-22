R50,000 fine for company director who failed to register his business for VAT

A Northern Cape company director who was found guilty of defrauding the South African Revenue Services (SARS) a few years ago has been fined. Macdonald Peloebuang Gaelejwe was convicted for contravention of Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011 in the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Between 2014 and 2018, Gaeleiwe who is the director of Obontse Trading, Projects CC and Projects CC failed to register the companies for VAT within 21 business days, provincial Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi. “The total value of taxable income supplies made by Obontse Trading and Projects CC in a 12 month period exceeded R1 million.” The courts ordered Gaelejwe to pay a R50,000 fine or spend 12 months behind bars.

He will pay the amount in monthly instalments of R2,000, each month, with his first amount payable before October 7. The Acting Provincial Head Brigadier Prince Mashimbye thanked the members for securing a successful conviction. In another incident, a Joburg businessman who was found guilty of submitting fraudulent VAT returns to the SARS was jailed for 12 years.