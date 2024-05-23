R745 million case against former Eskom executive France Hlakudi hits a snag over medical reports

The trial of former Eskom senior executive France Hlakudi and his co-accused was postponed after an attorney representing one of the accused told the court that his client was not feeling well. On Thursday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard that Antonio Jose Da Costa, who is accused four in the case, has a medical condition which is of serious nature.

“The State will, however, await the doctor’s report to confirm the allegation,” said the Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Henry Mamothame. Hlakudi and his co-accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering of the R745 million which was meant for upgrades at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. Hlakudi was a manager at Eskom at the time of the alleged offence. Eskom group executive for the group capital division Abram Masango, Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana and Tubular Construction chief executive Antonio Trindade are accused of committing these offences between 2014 and 2017.

Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification valued at R30 million each from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas. Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services cc, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generations’ senior bosses. Mamothame said Hlakudi and his co-accused were warned by the court to avail themselves on the next court appearance on July 31, 2024.