Ramaphosa gives SIU greenlight to probe Prasa, Home Affairs over 14 to 20 year period

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations allowing the Special Investigating Unit to investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials at Home Affairs and at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). The proclamation at Home Affairs will see the unit investigate transactions in a 20 year period between October 2004 to February 16, 2024, while at Prasa, they would investigate in a 14 year period between January 2010 and February this year.

The SIU said it has been authorised to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and misconduct at the two entities. The SIU said the proclamation empowered them to investigate any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of home affairs or any other person or entity, in relation to the allegations being investigated. While probing home affairs, the unit will focus on unlawful events that took place in October 12, 2004 to16 February 16, 2024.

Amongst other things, the unit will probe the issuance of—permanent residence permits; corporate visas; business visas; critical/exceptional skills work visas; study visas; retired persons’ visas; work visas; and citizenship by naturalisation, circulars, practice notes or instructions applicable to the department or manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions or practices of or applicable to the department. “The SIU will also investigate improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of home affairs in relation to the installation of T200 firewalls (network appliances),” said the SIU. Regarding Prasa, the SIU will focus on the unlawful awarding of tenders for the supply of various train locomotives to Swifambo Rail Leasing Pty Ltd, and the supply and maintenance of an integrated security access management system at various train stations to Siyangena Technologies Pty Ltd.

Furthermore, the unit said it will investigate maladministration regarding the fraudulent liability claims processed and paid by PRASA’s Group Insurance Department, including claims paid as one time vendor payments. “The probe will also extend to employment of ghost employees identified by PRASA’s Project Zivese in August 2021,” said the SIU. The alleged unlawful practices took place between January 1, 2010 and 16 February 2024.