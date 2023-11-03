Rapist uncle who accidentally sent child porn video of his niece to a relative, sentenced

A Free State rapist has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment in the Excelsior Regional Court. The 60-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the child who is still a minor and to prevent secondary trauma to the victim.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the rapist uncle was outed when he mistakenly sent a video of him and the then 10-year-old girl to the child’s uncle. Kareli said on April 17, 2021, the girl’s uncle was at home when he received a message from a family member, together with some music videos. The uncle opened the messages and upon closer inspection, he realised one of the people in the child pornography video was his sister’s 10-year-old little girl.

“The uncle immediately took it upon himself and reported the matter to Excelsior police. The video showed the victim being recorded by the suspect who is a family member while she was performing sexual deeds under the instruction of the suspect,” Kareli said. “The case was forwarded to Captain Bez Bezuidenhout of Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (PSECI) under the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit who traced and arrested the suspect and he has been in custody ever since.” The videos were downloaded from the rapist’s handset.

“Colonel Monosi from SAPS Free State Forensic Social Workers unit compiled a sounding forensic report that ultimately secured the harsh sentencing meted out against the accused,” Kareli said. The 60-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment and the court ordered his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. [email protected]