Brother, 26, on the run after allegedly raping his 16-year-old sister in their shared bedroom

Letsitele police are searching for a 26-year-old man in connection with the rape of his 16-year-old sister that occurred at Babanana village, Limpopo police said on Friday. Spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident happened on September 21, at around 10pm.

Mashaba said that according to the information received, the the 16-year-old girl was asleep inside the bedroom that she shares with her 11-year-old brother and 26-year-old brother. “It is reported that the elder brother joined the victim who was sleeping on separate blankets with her younger brother. The suspect allegedly undressed the victim and raped her while the younger brother was asleep,” Mashaba said. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old man who is on the run after he allegedly raped his sister in a bedroom they shared with another brother aged 11. File Picture The following day, the abused teenager went to school without informing anyone about what had transpired.

“Fortunately, while attending school, the victim was confronted by one of the educators who noticed that something was wrong with her. The teenager informed the educator that she was raped by her brother in the evening,” said Mashaba. “Afterwards, the educator attempted to locate the mother of the victim for a while but she was not successful. On Monday, October 30, the educator managed to find the victim's mother and told her what has happened between her children.” The mother then consulted with a social worker on Wednesday, and the duo reported the incident at Letsitele police station in Limpopo.

“A rape case was immediately opened against the elder brother of the victim, who is currently on the run. A manhunt is underway for his arrest,” said Mashaba. Anyone with information that can assist should contact the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or their nearest police station or My SAPS App. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS In August, IOL reported that two Free State brothers had been sentenced for raping their 10-year-old sister, threatening her with death if she said anything to anyone about the horrific incidents.

The Botshabelo Regional Court convicted and sentenced the two brothers, aged 27 and 35, for the rape of the young girl. In February 2019, the then 10-year-old victim, who was living with her grandmother and her two brothers, reported to two of her friends that she was at home at A-Section in Botshabelo with her 35-year-old brother, who took her into the bedroom, threatened her with death if she said anything to anyone about the incident, and raped her. On another day, the other brother forced himself onto the victim and raped her too.