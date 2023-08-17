Two Free State brothers sentenced for raping their 10-year-old sister

Two Free State brothers have been sentenced for raping their 10-year-old sister, threatening her with death if she said anything to anyone about the incidents. Botshabelo Regional Court sentenced and convicted two brothers, aged 27 and 35, for the rape of young girl.

In February 2019, the then 10-year-old victim, who was living with her grandmother and her two brothers, reported to two of her friends that she was at home at A-Section in Botshabelo with her 35-year-old brother, who took her into the bedroom, threatened her with death if she said anything to anyone about the incident, and raped her. One Sunday night, the other brother, who is 27-years-old, forced himself onto the victim and raped her too. "The child told her teacher, and the social worker reported the incident on her behalf to the Botshabelo police station," police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said.

Kareli added that the brothers were arrested, and the victim was taken for medical observation. The Selosesha Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation. Kareli further added that the two were found guilty, and the 35-year-old brother was sentenced to 15 years for rape. The 27-year-old brother was sentenced to 20 years for rape. In another incident, the Vrede Regional Court sentenced Sipho Moloi Malala, 22, of Thembalihle near Vrede for sexual assault.