Rapist uncle who threatened to kill 11-year-old if she told anyone, jailed

A 45-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who raped his 11-year-old niece and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The man who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity was sentenced in the Nquthu Regional Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incidents took place in the Mondlo area and began when the girl was 11 years old. “The man raped her on different occasions and always threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He also sexually assaulted her,” said KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. The matter, according to the NPA came to light, when some family members became suspicious about the amount of time he was spending with the girl, and they approached him.

“While he denied any allegations, the girl confessed to what had been happening and he was eventually arrested.” In a victim impact statement, the victim told the court that she felt betrayed by her uncle, whom she had respected. She said she felt embarrassed about what had happened and had contemplated suicide.

Ramkisson-Kara said the accused received an additional 12 months in jail for the sexual assault charge. “The court ordered that his name be added into the National Register for Sex Offenders, and he was found unfit to possess a firearm.” She concluded: “The NPA welcomes this successful prosecution as it is our mandate to prosecute and get justice for all, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups. We hope this message has the necessary deterrent effect.”