Razor blade rapist gets life in jail

Rustenburg – A man who used a razor blade to rape a woman in Phokeng outside Rustenburg in North West, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Katlego Rakgafela, 31, was sentenced at Bafokeng Regional Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday.

"Rakgafela’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on 5 May 2018, in Phokeng. The complainant and her friend were having drinks at a tavern. They later left the venue at around 23h00 to go home, and Rakgafela decided to follow them. “Shortly after the victim’s friend went into her yard, Rakgafela accosted the complainant and pulled her to the side of the road and raped her. "Evidence presented in court revealed that when the victim tried to scream for help, Rakgafela took out a razor and cut her on the breast," said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division.

The woman managed to report the incident to the police and Rakgafela was arrested on May 9 and granted bail on September 28 in 2018. "A warrant for his arrest was, however, issued on Jan 17, 2019, after he failed to appear in court and he was rearrested on April 28, 2022, and kept in custody." Mamothame said in aggravation of the sentence, prosecutor Mercia Magano urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, considering the brutal manner in which the woman was violated, leaving her with physical and emotional scars.

