A reaction officer has been killed while responding to a home invasion in Kenville, Durban North on Thursday. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the security officer had responded to an alarm in Kenville when he was shot dead, allegedly by unknown suspects.

“He was also robbed of his firearm and was declared dead at the scene. “The suspect fled the scene in their getaway vehicle which was later found abandoned in KwaMashu. It was established that the vehicle was stolen in Phoenix this month.” Gwala said a case of murder, armed robbery and attempted burglary were being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to shooting incident at approximately 11:30pm, on Kew Road. Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies on scene. “They were shown to a security officer who has been shot in his upper body.

“Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his thirties however he had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. “It is alleged that man a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire.” Earlier today, a Verulam home owner was ambushed by gun-toting robbers while chatting to fibre contractors in his driveway.