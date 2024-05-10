Reign of terror: Suspect driving stolen Hyundai i20 killed in shootout with cops, three accomplices wounded

A robber has been killed in a shootout with police in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon. Police said the suspect and three others had carried out a robbery in Mbilini Road in Kwazakhele and were caught red-handed by police.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said SAPS New Brighton Crime Prevention Unit members were patrolling along Mbilini Road when they noticed a grey Hyundai i20 that was sought as stolen in Kwadwesi. “As they made a U-turn, they noticed that the suspects were allegedly robbing a person in the street. “The suspected vehicle drove off, with police following closely.

“When they turned into Stofile Street, police attempted to stop it, however, the vehicle started to speed away. “Shots were fired at police, who returned fire. “The driver of the Hyundai i20 lost control and careered off the road.

“Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds and one was fatally wounded,” said Naidu. Police said a total of three firearms, five cellphones and the stolen vehicle were recovered. “Police are busy probing their possible involvement in other crimes in the metro.”

Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata has commended the swift and decisive actions of the police. Cases of inquest, four counts of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a stolen vehicle against the four suspects are under investigation. The suspects are aged between 23 and 33.

“The three injured suspects are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court soon. Ncata added that it was evident that these suspects, who were armed, posed a significant danger to the community. “I want to applaud the good work of our police officers involved for their bravery and professionalism in the face of danger.