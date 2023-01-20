Remains of a Limpopo man who vanished found in a pipe

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing from his village of Mafefe in July last year. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrest was carried out after the remains of the victim were found, cemented inside a huge pipe next to a river in the village on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Saturday, 30 July 2022, at about 6pm, the victim, Kwena Mokoka, disappeared mysteriously after he went outside the house to answer a phone call. “He didn't return and family members searched for him and even called his phone but it was off,” said Mojapelo. The remains of a man who was last seen in July, when he went out to answer a phone call, have been found in a pipe in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS The matter was reported to the police and a search for him began but never yielded positive results.

“The SAPS task team responsible for investigating missing persons and occult cases throughout the Limpopo province took over the investigations and made a breakthrough in arresting the suspect,” said Mojapelo. “After months of searching, the investigating team was able to positively link the suspect to the incident. As the investigation continued, the deceased's remains were located inside a pipe that was cemented near the local river.” The remains were exhumed, with assistance from the SAPS water wing, Polokwane emergency services personnel and Lebowakgomo fire department equipment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said the police investigation would determine the motive for the murder. DNA tests would be conducted for conclusive identification of the deceased, as well as a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Provincial commissioner of police General Thembi Hadebe said she was “elated” by the breakthrough and arrest of the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We commend the team for finally apprehending the suspect and recovering the remains of the victim. Even though it took some time for the police to crack this case, the family can take solace in the fact that the remains of their loved one have been found and the suspect arrested,” she said. The suspect is due to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court today, on a charge of kidnapping and murder. Police investigations are continuing.