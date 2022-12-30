Report illegal sale and detonation of fireworks - City of Tshwane

Pretoria - As the rush to stock up on fireworks continues before New Year celebrations, the City of Tshwane has urged residents to report the illegal sale and detonation of fireworks. Despite the sale of fireworks being open and widespread, Tshwane MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen said the unlicenced sale of the fireworks should be reported to authorities.

“I would like to remind residents that the unlicensed sale and detonation of fireworks is illegal and should be reported to the authorities,” said Theunissen. Licensed and approved firework displays must adhere to the following regulations set by the Tshwane Fire Safety Section for the private discharge of fireworks on premises: The City of Tshwane has urged residents to report the unlicenced sale and detonation of fireworks. File Picture • The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 100 metres from buildings, roads, and railway lines.

• The area where the fireworks are to be discharged must be at least 20m from telephone lines, telegraph lines, power lines, trees, and overhead obstructions. • An area extending 50m from the front and to the sides of the point at which the fireworks to be discharged is to be clear of persons. • The area to be kept clear for falling residue that is expected to drop from aerial fireworks must extend at least 100m to the rear of the discharge point.

“The public can help to ensure a safer festive season by bringing contraventions of the above to the attention of the City of Tshwane law enforcement units at the following numbers: Tshwane Metro Police Department at 012 358 7095/7096; Tshwane Emergency Services Department at 012 310 6200/6300/6400 during office hours (08:00 to 16:00),” said Theunissen. “In case of life-threatening emergencies, the Emergency Services Department can be contacted via 107 and Gauteng Ambulance Services 10177 (landline) or 112 (mobile phone), all toll free.” Earlier, City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said some people have lost fingers in fireworks accidents.

Radebe appealed to residents to be extra cautious and to protect children when setting off fireworks. “It is definitely a busy time, when everybody wants to celebrate. This is the time that we have to ensure that people are safe and the fireworks they are using, they use them correctly so that we are able to lessen the amount of incidents that we respond to between today and January 2,” Radebe spoke to Newzroom Afrika. “Mostly, it would be children who are affected by fireworks. We have had an incident where one child had two of his fingers removed and we also had incidents where people had their eyes or hair burnt.”