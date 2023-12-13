Reward offered: Police identify person of interest in Gugulethu CPF murder

Police in Cape Town have identified a person of interest in the murder of the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF), Lulama Dinginto. Dinginto, 56, was gunned down in her home in NY 110, Gugulethu, just after 4am on Sunday, December 9.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police have also put up a reward that will lead to the apprehension and conviction of suspects responsible for Dinginto’s murder. The mother of two was found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom by her sister and mother. Lugile Anthony Madolo known as “Fire” has been identified as a person of interest. Picture: SAPS She had been shot five times in her head and face. Dinginto died on the scene.

“The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service,” Swartbooi said. He said police have also identified a person of interest. “Lugile Anthony Madolo, 35, also known as "Fire," has been identified as a person of interest, and detectives would like to question him in connection with the incident,” Swartbooi said.

Police have also put up a reward of R50,000 for any information that will assist in apprehending those responsible. Police appeal to anyone who can shed light on the matter to establish contact with the investigating officer, Detective Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.