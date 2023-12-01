Road Accident Fund stopped over R2.6 billion worth of fraudulent claims in three years

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) said it has successfully managed to halt over R2.6 billion worth of fraudulent claims from being paid over the last three financial years. The exact amount was R2,605,641,281.07.

“A total of 713 claims were repudiated in 2022/2023, 448 in 2021/22, and 4,172 in 2020/21,” RAF said in a statement. “In the past three financial years, there has been a total of 32 arrests: 15 in 2022/23, 12 in 2021/22, and five in 2020/2021. The highest sentence over this period was a 12-year direct imprisonment of an attorney.” It said this achievement was as a result of work done by the RAF Forensic Investigation Department in partnership with various law enforcement agencies.

RAF said it fights corruption internally and externally and this has led to successful arrests and prosecution of various perpetrators including doctors, attorneys, RAF employees, road accident victims, and employees of corporate companies who have access to road crash information. “The types of crimes committed against the RAF include the submission of fraudulent claims, solicitation of funds from RAF claimants for work conducted to assist with a claim, and theft of claimants’ funds,” RAF said. “Internally, investigations led to the suspension of seven staff members between 2020/21 and 2022/23. Six employees resigned during further probes or hearings from 2020/21 to 2022/23,” it said.

“Hundreds of cases were referred to the South African Police Services (SAPS) following pre-liminary investigations. In 2022/23, 449 cases were referred to the SAPS, 270 in 2021/2022, and 172 in 2020/21.” However, RAF said the number of cases referred to the SAPS over this period does not directly link to the arrests and convictions mentioned. Chief Executive Officer for RAF, Collins Letsoalo said the fund remains alert and investigates each case as it arises.

“Fraud continues to represent a significant risk to the RAF’s assets, service delivery, efficiency, and reputation. It robs claimants and dependents of the deceased of their livelihood,” Letsoalo said. “It also creates a negative impact on the socio-economic status of the country. We will continue to vigorously pursue any party – internally or externally – that engages in fraudulent activities or attempts to do so.” People who suspect fraud being committed against the RAF can contact 080-000-5919 anonymously. In the event of being involved in a motor vehicle accident, the RAF Contact Centre is reachable on a new number: 087-820-1111 from Monday to Friday, 7.45am to 4pm.