Robber dies after accidentally shooting himself during Mpumalanga robbery

A man has died in Mpumalanga after he accidentally shot himself while he was robbing residents of a plot. Police received information about an alleged robber who had “eliminated himself” during the commission of a series of robberies in the Vosman policing area.

“It all erupted when the suspect and his currently unknown number of his co-accused persons were involved in terrorising occupants of houses in a certain plot where in the process, committed cases of business robbery, house breaking as well as theft,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. Occupants of the plot were confronted by the group of robbers. One of the assailants was armed with a firearm. “Further information revealed that victims were tied in their houses whereby suspects ransacked their houses and demanded cash. It is reported that in one house, the suspects robbed the victim of a white Volkswagen Jetta,” said Mohlala.

During the incident, the owner of the vehicle managed to untie himself but was fatally shot by the armed intruder. “All the houses were ransacked, where suspects also took a safe which contained a pistol. In the process, the victims somehow managed to untie themselves,” said Mohlala. “According to information, the suspect with the firearm, while trying to take a wallet which was inside the stolen car, the VW Jetta, somehow accidentally shot himself in the leg,” he said.

“Instead of his accomplices assisting him, they reportedly drove off, leaving him behind bleeding profusely.” The injured man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police said the community members chased the robbers who were fleeing in the stolen VW Jetta. The fleeing robbers eventually abandoned the stolen car and fled on foot, leaving the safe containing the pistol in the car.