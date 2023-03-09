Rosettenville shooting: murder accused turns 68, asks court to sing happy birthday to him

One of the murder accused in the deadly Rosettenville shooting was reprimanded during court proceedings after he asked people in attendance at the Johannesburg High Court to sing happy birthday to him.

During proceedings, Thobolo, the oldest of the 10 accused, stood up to tell the judge that while he understood that he could not have cake, he wanted to know if the court could sing for him.

According to EWN, Judge William Karam wished him happy birthday but turned down his song request.

The accused appeared in court to establish where Legal Aid could represent four of the accused, Thobolo, Khulekani Nkosi, Phendulani Mvubu and Mike Ngwadi following their application.