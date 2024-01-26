Rustenburg husband who assaulted his wife to death, after accusing her of infidelity, jailed for life

A 36-year-old Rustenburg man who killed his wife after accusing her of infidelity has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Sithandile Ndlobothi was sentenced on Thursday in the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his wife Subenathi Nqalekane.

The incident took place on January 14, 2023, in Phase 1 Freedom Park, near Rustenburg. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said evidence presented in court revealed that the accused suspected his wife of infidelity. “It was indicated that on the night of the incident, while he was sleeping, he was awakened by the cries of their baby, and he went to put the baby to sleep,” said North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“He subsequently realised that his wife was not in the house, to which he went out searching for her. He was later called by neighbours, telling him that she had returned. “On his return, an argument ensued, and he started assaulting her with his hands, and a stick and also kicked her with booted feet, while she remained helpless. He stopped momentarily while she confessed that she went to visit a man she was having an affair with,” he said. “The beating continued thereafter, with onlookers and his brother-in-law pleading with him to stop.”

Mamothame said the victim was later transported to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to her injuries upon arrival. Ndlobothi was arrested two days later. “In aggravation of the sentence State prosecutor, Sangweni Zimema, indicated to the court that domestic violence is a pandemic which the courts need to act on vigorously.”