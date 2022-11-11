Sangoma gets 20 years in jail for killing client, trying to sell deceased man’s car

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have welcomed the “hefty” sentences handed down by the High Court in Polokwane against a 51-year-old sangoma Tinyiko Tony Simango for the murder of his client, Victor Alexander Phokgedi Lekau, 65, of Ga-Mphahlele village outside Lebowakgomo. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the superior court reached its decision, to convict Simango, after hearing details on how the traditional healer killed his client, Lekau, who had visited his practice at Hlakano village, in Zebediela, for consultations on May 2.

“The two drove to the bushes near Groothoek to perform rituals and upon arrival, the accused (Simango) hit the victim with a wheel spanner, killing him instantly. He then then drove off in the robbed motor vehicle,” said Ledwaba. Police said the traditional healer drove, in Lekau’s vehicle, trying to sell it but he failed to make a quick sell. Traditional healer, Tinyiko Tony Simango will serve 20 years in jail for the brutal murder of his client, Victor Phokgedi Lekau, and trying to sell the deceased man’s car in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “A few days later, the tracking company contacted the deceased's family when they could not reach him after they noticed that the battery was disconnected. That's when the family went to Lebowakgomo police station to report the matter,” Ledwaba said.

A case of missing person was opened and police started the search operation for the missing man. “The accused was arrested the same week on 7 May, while admitted in hospital after the vehicle overturned following a (high) speed car chase with the tracking company. He then confessed to killing the victim, and further took the police to the scene of crime where the body was found already in a state decomposition,” Ledwaba said. The missing person case was then changed to a murder murder and robbery investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mmabatho Ledwaba of Zebediela detectives was assigned the investigation. Detective Sergeant Mmabatho Ledwaba of Zebediela detectives has been commended after the conviction of traditional healer, Tinyiko Tony Simango. Picture: SAPS The High Court in Polokwane has sentenced Simango to 20 years imprisonment for murder, and 12 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. “The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently which means the accused will serve an effective 20 years imprisonment,” Ledwaba said.

