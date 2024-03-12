SAPS captain killed in a hail of bullets outside his home in the Eastern Cape

A South African Police Services (SAPS) Captain was gunned down outside his Eastern Cape home on Saturday. The lifeless body of 57-year-old Captain Bulelani Mvundlela was found laying next to his vehicle, outside his home in KwaBhaca in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, said at around Mvundlela’s lifeless body was found lying next to a police vehicle at around 8pm on Saturday. “Captain Mvundlela sustained several gunshot wounds in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.” Nkohli said Mvundela was the unit commander at the Mount Frere Commercial Crime Unit.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. “These barbaric and cowardly attacks on police officials is a serious concern. “Even though, we will not be able to bring his life back, but it would bring us solace to see those involved in his death being held to account for their heinous crime,” said Nene.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident or with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111. In a similar incident, in November, a KwaZulu-Natal officer was gunned down outside his home by a man who came asking for water. The cop apparently gave the man water, who in turn produced a firearm and shot the cop dead in the presence of his wife and son.