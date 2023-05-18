SAPS sergeant jailed to 15 years for dealing in drugs, acquitted of colleague’s murder

Durban - A 44-year-old SAPS sergeant has been found guilty of dealing drugs and sent to jail. Sergeant Vinesh Naidoo was sentenced to 15 years behind bars this week in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Naidoo was attached to the OR Tambo International Airport Vispol Division. In explaining the conviction and sentencing, national Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the accused, in addition to dealing drugs, was initially charged with the murder of two other policemen. However, Naidoo was acquitted because he could not be linked to the deaths.

“On 27 November 2016, the accused was the driver of the SAPS patrol van that was found by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) with a bag of drugs in it. “His crew member and a warrant officer from the DPCI were found behind the police vehicle, fatally shot, with their firearms lying next to them.” Raburabu said Sergeant Naidoo was still serving with the SAPS because he was acquitted by his employer in a disciplinary process in 2019 after Ipid made disciplinary recommendations against him.

Last month, a former police officer was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his involvement in a R2,3 million heist. Sandile Edward Mroqoza, 40, was sentenced in the Blue Down’s Regional Court in the Western Cape. The Weekend Argus reported that he had been dressed in full police uniform at the time.