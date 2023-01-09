Sbu Mpisane speaks after shooting at his La Lucia mansion: ‘It’s the fourth time they entered... last time they were under my bed’

Social media was abuzz at the weekend following a shooting at the La Lucia home of Sibusiso Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize. According to reports, suspects managed to gain entry to the pair's sprawling, heavily guarded mansion situated in La Lucia.

It is alleged that three men entered the property and shots were fired after one of the homeowners encountered the suspects. According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, one of the suspects cocked his gun and the homeowner retaliated. "One suspect was injured, and the other two reportedly escaped unharmed. The injured suspect, who was shot in the leg, was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital," Netshiunda said.

A case of housebreaking is under investigation at Durban North SAPS. However, according to Mpisane, the incident was a hit on his life. Speaking to News24, he claimed that Saturday's event was not the first incident of its kind at his home.

Mpisane said it was the fourth time that the same men entered his home without his permission. He said the men were at his home twice last month but left when they could not find him. Mpisane said in one incident, he found one of the men hiding under his bed. He said he apprehended the man and handed him over to police. Police then confirmed that the same man had been nabbed in December for housebreaking. He said on Saturday, the men were inside his home, drinking his alcohol.

