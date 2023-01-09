MaMkhize says break-in at her mansion did not involve her or her wing of the estate

Durban — Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize – popularly known as MaMkhize – said the break-in that took place at her La Lucia home in Durban on Saturday afternoon did not involve her, as it occurred in the wing of the mansion occupied by her ex-husband, Sibusiso Mpisane. In the palatial abode, there is a northern and a southern part. MaMkhize lives in the northern wing, while Mpisane lives in the southern one, where the robbers tried their luck.

On Saturday, it was reported that the SAPS were investigating a housebreaking at the La Lucia mansion after one of the intruders was shot inside the home. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Durban North SAPS were investigating a housebreaking case in which three suspects allegedly gained access to a house in La Lucia. He said shots were fired after the homeowner encountered the intruders. “The owner of the house reportedly found the suspects inside the house. One of the suspects cocked a firearm, and the owner retaliated.

“One suspect was injured, and the other two reportedly escaped unharmed,” said Colonel Netshiunda. MaMkhize acknowledged the concerns about her safety and said: “Thank you all for the messages of concern, but as you are all aware, I am separated from Sbu Mpisane. The incident that took place does not involve me or my wing of the estate.” Furthermore, Colonel Netshiunda said the injured suspect was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

He said police had not yet determined the reason for the break-in, and that a firearm had been found at the scene, where one of the suspects had been hiding before fleeing. MaMkhize is in the construction industry and has made a name for herself in that field. She is also the owner of PSL football club Royal AM, which is chaired by her son, 21-year-old Andile Mpisane. She is also the author of a book titled My World, My Rules. Mpisane senior had not responded to requests for comment by publication time.

