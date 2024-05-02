School principal robbed of ‘substantial amount of money’ at Masingita mall in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for two unknown men who robbed a 72-year-old school principal and an administrative officer in the parking area of First National Bank at Masingita mall. The armed robbery happened on Friday, according to provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the 72-year-old male victim, a principal by profession together with an administrative officer drove a blue Volkswagen Polo motor vehicle to a local bank in Malamulele, and withdrew a substantial amount of cash,” said Mashaba. “The duo returned to the school premises to pay the employees and remained with another substantial amount of money. Afterwards, they proceeded to Giyani town with the objective to print school documents at Masingita mall.” When the school officials arrived at the mall, they took out some of the money. They concealed the remaining money inside the vehicle.

Police said the administrative officer took out the school laptop and they left the parked vehicle. “Two unknown male suspects accosted the duo, in possession of firearms and the colleague started to run towards FNB bank but one suspect chased her and robbed her of an Acer i5 laptop valued at R13,000,” said Mashaba. “The second suspect approached the elderly man and took a substantial amount of cash in his possession together with a cellphone valued at R1,900. The two male suspects then ran towards a Hyundai sports utility vehicle that was also parked a few meters away and fired one shot before fleeing the crime scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

No one was injured during the incident. “A manhunt of the unknown two male suspects is under way and anyone with information that can assist should contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jan Mbalati on 082 565 6491, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or use My SAPS App,” said Mashaba. He said police investigations are continuing.