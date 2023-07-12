School transport driver faces more charges as sixth pupil in Mitchells Plain crash dies

The driver who was initially charged with culpable homicide after five children died in a horrific accident in Mitchells Plain now faces an additional charge after the sixth child died. The accident took place along A Z Berman Drive before 8am on May 30.

The children were flung from their scholar transport, a bakkie, on their way to school. The children who died were between seven and 11-years-old. Two injured children were transported to hospital.

Pictures and videos of the horrific crash immediately started circulating on social media, including WhatsApp. The videos and images were graphic in nature, showing the lifeless bodies of the children in school uniform pinned under cars, and in the roadway close to Promenade Mall. Police confirmed the pupil who was airlifted to hospital died on Thursday, July 5. The boy’s father confirmed his death.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie said: “We can now confirm that a sixth learner who was airlifted due to serious injuries during the initial fatal accident on May 30 that had claimed the lives of five pupils, has also succumbed to injuries after being hospitalised ever since. “His passing was confirmed to police by his father on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing and no details of the deceased will be made available at this stage. After the accident, police arrested Mninikhaya Mvuli and he was subsequently charged for five counts of culpable homicide in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court.

He was granted R2,000 bail with a condition that he does not communicate with witnesses. However, Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said another charge will be added after the death of the sixth pupil. “The State will add another charge against Mninikhaya Mvuli when he appears in court again, following the passing of another pupil who was a passenger in the school transport he was driving. He is currently facing five counts of culpable homicide and a count of reckless driving,” Ntabazalila said.