Death toll rises as sixth Mitchells Plain crash pupil dies

The death toll has risen to six just over a month after the deadly crash along AZ Berman Drive, as a Lentegeur High School pupil succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The pupil died on Thursday. He was airlifted to hospital on May 30 when the horror crash occurred.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the boy’s death was confirmed by his father. “We can now confirm that a sixth learner who was airlifted due to serious injuries during the initial fatal accident on the 30th May 2023 that had claimed the lives of five pupils, has also succumbed to injuries after being hospitalised ever since. “His passing was confirmed to police by his father on Thursday. The investigation is still ongoing and no details of the deceased will be made available at this stage,” said Pojie.

Education MEC David Maynier offered condolences to the boy’s family, friends and the school, and said their district office was providing support. “We have been informed that a Lentegeur High School learner who was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Mitchell’s Plain at the end of May has sadly passed away in hospital. The collision had already claimed the lives of five young learners, and it is a great tragedy that a sixth has now been added,” Maynier said. School transport driver Mninikhaya Mvuli, 55, currently before court on five counts of culpable homicide and a charge of reckless driving, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and the bakkie transporting pupils to various schools in Mitchells Plain crashed into a traffic robot.