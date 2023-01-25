Scrap metal dealer arrested for alleged theft of copper cable worth R3m

Rustenburg – A scrap metal dealer and three others were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen copper cable worth R3 million in the Northern Cape. They were arrested on Tuesday at about 11pm when the Northern Cape provincial organised crime unit followed up on information regarding stolen copper that was being transported in a minibus taxi on the N12.

The multi-disciplinary team managed to stop the minibus on the N12 in Bloemhof. “The team confiscated approximately two tons of alleged Telkom copper cables that were stashed inside the vehicle,” said Northern Cape provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock. Further investigations led the team to Kimberley where the home of one of the suspects was raided and police seized 2.5 ton of copper cables, alleged to be Telkom property, and arrested two men, Kock added.

The police confiscated the minibus taxi and a bakkie that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime. “One of the arrested men is a scrap metal dealer in Kimberley and all the suspects are (originally) from Gauteng and Malawi,” Kock said. The suspects, aged between 23 and 40, were charged with tampering with/destroying/damaging essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen copper and theft.

“The suspects will appear in court soon," Kock said. In Limpopo, the Hawks arrested three suspected illegal chrome miners and recovered mining equipment worth R3.5m at Bohalatladi. The Hawks arrested the three on Monday.

“When the team pounced on the suspects, they were found busy with their illegal activities and immediately placed under arrest,“ said spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke. “During the operation, two large excavators, one tipper truck and large chrome stockpile with an estimated value of over R3.5m were confiscated,” Maluleke said. The three suspects, aged 29, 45 and 47, were expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday.