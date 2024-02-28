Second woman dies, as man who allegedly set two Joburg women on fire remains in hospital

The man accused of dousing two women with petrol, and setting them alight in Roodepoort, Joburg, will not be physically before court on Wednesday when his case of murder and arson is heard. Mark Brian Harvey, 43, now faces two counts of murder, after his second victim Marishka Davids, 30, succumbed to her severe injuries.

Speaking to IOL, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Harvey remains admitted in hospital. The 43-year-old man reportedly sustained injuries during the commission of the heinous crime on February 11. “A case of murder and arson is opened, since both victims succumbed to their injuries. The docket is already going to court in absentia since the suspect was also hospitalised,” said Masondo. Mark Brian Harvey, 43, now faces two counts of murder, after his second victim, Marishka Davids, succumbed to severe burn injuries. File Picture: Pexels On Wednesday, News24 reported that a relative had confirmed that the second victim, Davids, had died on Tuesday before midnight at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The first victim, Davids’ friend, identified as Zakkiyah Raymond, 38, also died at the Joburg hospital on Sunday last week following the two women’s brutal attack, allegedly by Harvey. According to media reports, Davids and Harvey had had a heated argument, before Harvey was allegedly seen carrying a bottle of petrol at the two women’s apartment in Florida, Roodepoort. Mark Brian Harvey, 43, now faces two counts of murder, after his second victim Marishka Davids, succumbed to her severe injuries. Picture: X During the attack, Harvey allegedly sustained injuries on his hand before he was admitted to Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. He said authorities were concerned about the rise in the murder rate in the country. There were 7,710 people killed in the third quarter of last year, which is 155 more people compared to the same period the previous year.