Security officer arrested for stealing copper wire at hospital he was guarding

A security officer was arrested at Ellisras Hospital, in Limpopo, after he was allegedly caught stealing copper wire intended for the hospital's renovation project. Limpopo department of health spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha, said the security officer appeared in court and the case was deferred to Wednesday.

“The theft, discovered by vigilant security officers, has been reported to the local police,” Muavha said. “The perpetrator has been arrested and appeared at the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court, where the case has been postponed to Wednesday, March 6. The security officer remains in custody.” Meanwhile, Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba has “strongly” condemned the theft incident at the hospital.

“It is deeply troubling to witness criminal behaviour among those entrusted with our facilities' security," said Ramathuba. "We are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case. Our infrastructure revitalization efforts are crucial for the successful implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI).” A Limpopo-based security officer was remanded in custody after he appeared before the Ellisras Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft. File Picture: SAPS Last year, IOL reported that a security guard was arrested in Delmas, Mpumalanga for possession of suspected stolen rolls of copper cables valued at R150,000.

The security guard was cornered by his supervisor, and was allegedly found in possession of 29 copper cables that were allegedly stolen at Argent, at the railway station. At the time, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the security supervisor was patrolling on the R555 road between Delmas and Ogies, when he noticed one of his security vehicles, a Toyota Hilux light delivery vehicle. Mohlala said when the driver of the light delivery vehicle noticed his supervisor, he suddenly sped off and the supervisor followed to investigate.

“The supervisor tried on countless occasions to stop the vehicle in front, with no success,” Mohlala said at the time. “Finally, the vehicle drove into the direction of a dead-end road and was forced to stop. The supervisor quickly approached the driver, only to find that it is one of his colleagues and three other occupants who managed to alight from the vehicle and fled the scene.” Mohlala said that the security guard was then accosted by his supervisor, and upon searching the car, 29 rolls of copper cables to the value of R150,000, were recovered.