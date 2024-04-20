Senior manager in the office of the Limpopo Premier arrested for misrepresenting his qualifications, 12 years later

A senior manager from the Human Resource Management in the office of the Premier in Limpopo Province has been arrested. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) arrested Mbobole Michael Maseko on charges of fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa said the 59-year-old is accused of falsifying his qualifications when applying for the advertised job of Senior Manager: Human Resource Management in the Premier's office in October 2012. “His appointment prejudiced the office of the Premier which suffered a loss of more than R11 million,” said Mmuroa. He said the matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) authorised an arrest warrant after conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Maseko appeared in Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on April 18, 2024. “This is a wonderful job and the arrest will serve as a deterrence to others who want to commit the same offence,” commented the head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Major General Gopz Govender.

Govender also praised the investigators for doing an ‘excellent’ job. According to legal firm Webber Wentzel, anyone found to be misrepresenting their qualifications or lying about their educational background faces a fine or jail for a maximum of five years. “The NQFA​​ places an obligation on all employers which is that prior to appointing a new employee, the employer must take steps to authenticate the qualification(s) that is presented to them by the prospective employee,” said Webber Wentzel.