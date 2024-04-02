49 KZN Teachers found with fraudulent qualifications

A forensic investigation has revealed that 49 educators in KZN had allegedly submitted fraudulent qualifications when they applied for jobs with the provincial department of education. The department briefed members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts last week on the state of the department including the forensic investigations that were conducted to uncover acts of malfeasance by staff and service providers.

The number of teachers accused is minuscule as the department employs thousands of teachers. Speaking on the cases being investigated, head of Department Nkosinathi Ngcobo said, “the other one is fake qualifications, we have a schedule there about 49 educators and recoveries are being made, some have settled debt.” “Those are cases where people submit fake qualifications and upon investigation we find that these qualifications are fake, two of these criminal cases are still before courts, and in 6 of them we are going to be doing recoveries from their pension as they have signed acknowledgement of debt and we are making progress in the recovery of debt.”

He detailed other cases including of several officials involved in crime and corruption who had been disciplined, fired or were being pursued with criminal charges, and others where there was progress as a result of the investigations. Ngcobo said in one case, several officials were implicated in cover quotations, some had been disciplined, and fired. One official had been fired for mismanagement of school funds although the implicated person is challenging the dismissal. And a school nutrition supplier has been “ restricted” from the database on allegations of wrongdoing.