Senzo Meyiwa: Kelly Khumalo says she’s ‘not afraid and wants her day in court’

Pretoria - Counsel for singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo said her client is looking forward to the day she will give evidence in the ongoing murder trial of five men charged for the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa, at the time of his death, was involved in a romantic relation with Kelly, and they have a daughter. The soccer star was killed on October 26, 2014, while in the company of Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

In the house that fateful day was Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. On Monday, Kelly once again tried to be represented in the trial of five men arrested in connection with the murder of her boyfriend. However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed Kelly’s bid to have her legal representative, Magdalene Moonsamy, admitted in court, albeit on a watching brief as the high-stakes trial unfolds. Slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Barry Aldworth Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Monday night, Moonsamy said Kelly looks forward to giving evidence before the court.

“We have always prepared ourselves to testify. Actually, my client has been … and I have been consistent in terms of my communication on the issue. My client is waiting for her day in court. That is not in dispute,” said Moonsamy. She said: “My client wants her day in court.” However, Moonsamy said lead State prosecutor on the matter, advocate George Baloyi has previously notified Kelly that there was no need for a consultation because “you are not a suspect, and you will not be a witness”.

“That is on email. Then we were perplexed … he now wants this consultation, next thing is no, you are not a suspect, you are not a suspect and there is no need for us to consult. My issue is, the same senior prosecutor says in court we don’t want (Moonsamy in court) as a watching brief, whilst there is another watching brief in the gallery. “My issue is the following, I am particularly isolated not to enter the court, but you have watching brief for other individuals in court. That’s prejudice. That is bias. We just want to follow court proceedings.” Moonsamy said: “My client has never been afraid. We have always wanted our day in court”.

In September, the High Court in Pretoria heard that Meyiwa was also having a sexual relationship with Zandile Khumalo, Kelly’s sister, while living with both women. Meyiwa was officially married to Mandisa Mkhize. Advocate TT Thobane, who represents four of the five men accused of the 2014 murder, put it to Meyiwa’s friend, third State witness Tumelo Madlala, that Meyiwa was living with the two sisters, and having sexual relations with both of them. “A witness will testify that Kelly had brought Zandi to live with them, to guard Senzo while she was doing her music career activities. I put it to you that the same witness will come and testify that Senzo was complaining about the way Kelly was doing things, and having someone to guard him,” Thobane said.

Madlala said he did not know about this. Thobane said: “That witness will testify that at the end, Senzo ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi as well. Kelly was away for a long time.” Madlala said: “I cannot agree and I cannot disagree with that because I do know that Senzo loved women.”

Thobane also asked Madlala if he knew that Meyiwa was married, to Mandisa. The witness said: “Yes.” The trial continues this morning, with Madlala facing tough cross-examination by counsel for the accused killers.