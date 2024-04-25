Senzo Meyiwa trial: Alibi crumbles after bank statements show accused was in Gauteng during murder

Bank statements belonging to accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, show that he was in Gauteng in 2014 when the then-Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. This was revealed on Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria by State prosecutor advocate Ronnie Sibanda.

According to Sibiya, he left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015. He claims that he was in Kwamahlabatini, KwaZulu-Natal. However, Sibanda produced statements saying they were verified by a Capitec Bank employee through a commissioned affidavit. The statements showed that Sibiya made numerous transactions in Johannesburg between September and October 2014.

This is the second time the State has produced evidence that counteracts Sibiya’s testimony. In March, data from the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis) indicated that Sibiya was in Gauteng in 2014. Natis contains information such as names, addresses, contact information, gender, vehicle details, and infringement notices from the road.

The data was analysed by Chupye Christopher Matlou, who is an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). According to Matlou, information on Natis shows that Sibiya was in Gauteng as he booked his learners license test twice, in July and September 2014. He stated that when Sibiya failed his learner's test in Brakpan, he applied for another booking and managed to secure one in Boksburg.

Matlou added that Sibiya provided a Vosloorus address, which proved that he was a Gauteng resident at the time of both bookings. He said that the RTMC Act requires people to make bookings in the province where they reside. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014 while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus.

Five men - Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli - are standing trial for his murder. The trial continues on Friday. [email protected]