Senzo Meyiwa trial hits a snag following absence of an interpreter

Pretoria - The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, had to postpone the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday as there was no isiZulu interpreter available. The trial was set to continue with Meyiwa’s friend Mthokozisi Thwala on the witness stand as he was cross-examined by the defence.

State prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that the matter wouldn’t be heard as he was informed by the interpreter that he wouldn’t be available due to circumstances beyond his control. He said an alternative interpreter was arranged, but he was at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, south-east of Johannesburg.

“In consultation with everyone in the matter, we felt that we should rather stand down the matter until tomorrow,” Baloyi said. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said this was unfortunate and inconvenienced everyone, however, he had no option but to postpone the matter to Wednesday. Baloyi said going forward, they would try to secure the services of two interpreters to avoid further delays.

Meyiwa, at the time of his death, was involved in a romantic relationship with singer Kelly Khumalo, and they have a daughter. He was killed while visiting Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg. Bongani Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa have been charged with the October 26, 2014 murder.

The State alleges the footballer was killed in a botched house robbery. In the house that day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then 4-year-old son Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The trial continues on Wednesday.