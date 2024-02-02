Senzo Meyiwa trial: No gold tooth and signs of trauma on Ntanzi, court hears

A dentist who examined one of the men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has testified that there was no signs of assault or that cosmetic work was ever done on his teeth. Dr Thabang Hlokwa was the State’s final witness to testify in the trial-within-a-trial, which is hearing evidence to determine the admissibility of confession statements signed by Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

The two accused claim they were severely assaulted and were forced to sign confession statements implicating them in the murder of Meyiwa. HHlokwae testIfied in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday. State advocate George Baloyi asked Hlokwa what was his medical observation when he examined Ntanzi on June 22, 2020, three days prior the alleged assault.

“In this case when you look at the patient as far as choking marks... there were no prominent choking marks,” he said. He added that as general rule, he examined Ntanzi from the waist up and didn’t observe any signs of trauma. “If we check the whole body from the waist up and we see anything that’s not within our scope, we refer the patient to (a medical officer),” he said.

He also highlighted that his blood pressure was normal and the examination of his skull and mouth seemed normal, showing no sign of trauma. Ntanzi was arrested on June 16, 2020 and he claims he was allegedly assaulted on June 19, 2020. Further, he testified that Ntanzi told him that he was not on any medication, he did not suffer from tuberculosis (TB), had no bleeding disorder, diabetes, kidney problems and high blood pressure and he did not smoke.

Police had taken Ntanzi to the dentist in the Tlhabane Community Health Centre, North West, to determine whether he had a gold tooth which he might have removed. Hlokwa said there was no signs that he ever had a gold tooth. One of the descriptions given by the people who were with Meyiwa when he was shot dead was that one of the intruders who allegedly matched Ntanzi’s description had a gold tooth.

During cross-examination, Ntanzi’s legal representative, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, put it to Hlokwa that he went beyond the scope in his examination. Hlokwa denied this and explained that as a medical student, they were required to know the basic facts of the body. He said everything he asked Ntanzi, was required in the file.

Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus. Five men — Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for his murder. The trial continues on Monday.