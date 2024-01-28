Kelly did not hire hitmen to kill Senzo! Slain soccer star’s brother rubbishes claims linking singer to murder

After damning allegations were made against singer Kelly Khumalo regarding her involvement in the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, the slain soccer star’s brother has come out guns blazing and accused the leading investigator of being a liar and corrupt. This comes after Investigating Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi implicated Khumalo as the one who ordered them to kill Meyiwa.

Gininda was testifying last Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria during a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of alleged confessions made by Sibiya and Ntanzi. Speaking during an exclusive interview with eNCA, Sifiso Meyiwa dismissed the alleged confessions and accused Gininda of fabricating everything to protect his own interests. “I will keep on saying this until it’s proven because we’ve got evidence...I know Gininda is lying, this is how he operates, most people don’t know Brigadier Gininda. I know him, I’ve followed his cases...He’s lying, Kelly didn’t hire hitmen to kill Senzo.

“I will keep saying this, the person who killed Senzo was in the house but that person is being protected,” he said. Despite evidence being led in court linking Khumalo to some of the murder accused, Sifiso said he still doesn’t believe that she was involved, instead, he accused Gininda of planting evidence and manipulating the case. “I know how Gininda operates, that man is very dangerous and manipulative. He can easily capture your brain,” he said.

Sifiso told the broadcaster that he’s worked in a police station for over 20-years and he has seen how hitmen operate, and the murder scene where Senzo died doesn’t look like a work of professional a hitman. “There’s no hitman who uses one bullet to kill their target...I’ve seen cases where hitmen killed people. No hitman comes in the house and then use one bullet to kill their target especially if he has been paid. “Even if you look at the accused, they are hitmen with previous cases and if they go to a place no one will be left alive, even kids are killed,” he said.

In addition, Sifiso accused the State for being in cahoots with Gininda and not seeking justice for his brother’s death. In court, one of the accused, Ntanzi, through his legal representative, said Gininda offered him R3 million for a confession which will “right people” in the murder. Gininda has denied making such an offer.

However, Sifiso told eNCA that he believes Gininda made the offer. “Many people have been offered bribes to confess to the murder of Senzo, one of them tried to confess before the magistrate in Pietermaritzburg and the magistrate kicked him out. So these confessions are not new, this is something that has been happening.” In closing, he said even though they don’t believe that Kelly had anything to do with Senzo’s murder, but they want her to tell the truth.

“Even though Senzo was married, Kelly loved him she wouldn’t have killed him,” he added. He vowed that as long as he lives, he will seek justice until the real perpetrator is behind bars. Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2024 while visiting his singer girlfriend at her home in Vosloorus.

In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile; their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo); Longwe Twala; Senzo's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala; Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian; and Thingo, her daughter with Senzo. Five men - Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for his murder. The trial continues on Monday.