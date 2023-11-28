Top cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder says confessions from two accused match evidence

The lead investigating officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Brigadier Bongani Gininda said that confessions made by two of the five men accused of killing the soccer star corroborated the evidence. Gininda was giving his evidence-in-chief on Tuesday before Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the trial-within-a-trial, which is taking place to determine if confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi were made freely and voluntarily.

Sibiya and Ntanzi were arrested in May and June 2020, respectively, and they allegedly made confessions to peace officers relating to the murder of the footballer during June 2020. In court, the two accused denied making confessions and said they were severely assaulted to admit their role in the murder. However, Gininda disputed their claims and said they were never assaulted; instead, they made the confessions out of their own volition.

Gininda said the two accused were arrested on different occasions and made their confessions without any duress. He said their confessions were then investigated, and they corroborated the evidence the police had. Regarding Sibiya’s statement, Gininda said he called retired Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho to take his statement, and when he saw Sibya after he was done, he said he looked relieved.

“There were no signs of uneasiness or panic; it was more a sign of relief. He had no signs of fear or visible injuries on him,” he said. Previously, the court heard evidence from Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola about how Sibiya refused to be taken to hospital despite claiming that he was assaulted. “My lord, he didn’t want to do the medical examination, and I told Brigadier Gininda, and he suggested that I check the occurrence book where he was held at the time. When I checked, there was nothing on it, and officers at the police station also didn’t have any information on his assault claims,” Mogola said at the time.

According to Gininda, he questioned Ntanzi about Meyiwa’s murder, and he didn’t say much and decided to leave him, but as he was leaving, Ntanzi had a change of heart. “As I was walking away, one of the officers called me and said the suspect wanted to speak, and when I went back to him, what he told me was tantamount to a confession. I warned him again, and he said he just wanted to tell the truth because the lies were not working for him,” he said. According to Gininda, an officer not attached to the case was arranged to take Ntanzi’s statement.