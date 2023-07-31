Senzo Meyiwa trial: The number that called Kelly Khumalo was not registered under murder accused Fisokuhle Ntuli

The lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, poked holes in the State’s witness evidence that implicated her client, Fisokuhle Ntuli, in the murder of former Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who is an analyst and investigating officer at the SAPS Cold Case Unit, was under cross-examination by Mshololo on Monday at the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Mshololo questioned Steyn whether the number that was allegedly in communication with Kelly Khumalo before the death of Meyiwa, was registered to Ntuli as per the Rica information. Steyn said the number was not registered in his name. He said the investigating team told him the number belonged to Ntuli, and they would testify about how they linked the number to him.

Mshololo asked Steyn if from his experience, the communication between Ntuli and Kelly was evidence enough that there was a plan to conspire to kill Meyiwa. “That I cannot know. We can only trace the call, not what is being said,” Steyn replied. On Thursday, Steyn told the court that they had established that Ntuli had been in contact with Khumalo on at least two occasions before Meyiwa’s murder.

Ntuli was said to have called Khumalo on August 2, 2014, and again on October 15, 2014. He said Ntuli had also been in contact with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused, as well as the second accused, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi. Earlier, Steyn said he was certain that the person depicted in photographs with dreadlocks was accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube.

Cellphone images that were downloaded by the police upon Mncube’s arrest in an unrelated firearm case showed that he had dreadlocks a day before and on the day of Meyiwa’s murder. He also told the court that they had found pictures taken a day before the murder. These pictures showed that Mncube had been wearing the same beige-coloured clothes, which he was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder. Several witnesses have testified that one of the intruders had dreadlocks.

Meyiwa was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in a suspected robbery, on October 26, 2014. The people who were in the house on the day Meyiwa was murdered, were Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Mncube and Ntuli are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa in 2014.