Serial rapist handed 85 years for terrorising Limpopo communities by raping and robbing women

A man who terrorised the communities of Bolobedu and Tzaneen between 2015 and 2016 by raping and robbing women was sentenced to 85 years in prison on seven counts of rape. In disguise as a helpful person, Godlip Reason Seoka preyed on unsuspecting women who were not familiar with the area on their way to Tzaneen and offered assistance, only to rape and rob them in secluded locations.

The accused also target women who were hitch-hiking on the R71 road on the way to Phalaborwa and Giyani. One of the victims was attacked and cut with a panga during the incident. A police operation was conducted following a tip-off that was received.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the accused was arrested and charged with rape and robbery following lengthy investigations. The case was transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit in Tzaneen for further investigation. The accused was denied bail and remained in police custody until he was found guilty by the Polokwane High Court.

The accused was convicted and sentenced on seven counts, as follows: Count 1 Rape - sentenced to 23 years imprisonment Count 3 Rape - sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Count 5 Rape - sentenced to 8 years imprisonment Count 7 Rape- sentenced to 8 years imprisonment Count 9 Rape - sentenced to 8 years imprisonment

Count 11 Rape - sentenced to 8 years imprisonment Count 13 Rape - sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. All counts have been ordered to run concurrently.