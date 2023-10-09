Northern Cape man handed 18-year sentence for raping an eight-year-old girl

A 64-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping an eight-year-old girl in Vergenoeg, Galeshewe. It is alleged that on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at around 9pm, the accused visited his friend in Vergenoeg, Galeshewe.

Police further alleged that the eight-year-old female victim's father went to fetch something at his neighbours’ house, leaving the victim with the accused in the house. "When the father returned from the neighbours’ house, the victim reported to her father that the accused raped her," said Sergeant Molefi Shemane, a police spokesperson. Shemane said that the police were notified, a case docket was opened, and the accused was arrested for rape.

Shemane further added that on Friday, September 29, 2023, the accused was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to 18 years of direct imprisonment by the Galeshewe Regional Court. The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, commended the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Aretha Claasen, for her outstanding investigation, which led to the conviction and sentence of the accused. Otola further indicated that violence perpetrated against vulnerable members of society will not be tolerated, especially women and children.