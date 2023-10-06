Northern Cape man handed 26 years behind bars for robbing and raping woman who was hitch-hiking home

A Northern Cape man was sentenced to 26 years behind bars for the rape and robbery of a 27-year-old woman who was hitch-hiking home to Sekhing village in Pampierstad The 27-year-old Tsholofelo Sydney Wesi was sentenced in the Hartswater Regional Court for raping a 27-year-old female victim on September 7, 2019.

The victim is said to have been hitch-hiking home to Sekhing village in Pampierstad when she was approached by the suspect, who volunteered to take her home as it was dark, which she kindly accepted. "The suspect took out a knife, robbed the victim of her money, and proceeded to rape her twice in different locations," said Sergeant Timothy Sam, a police spokesperson. Sam added that the Wesi was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for two counts of rape and eight years' imprisonment for robbery, both sentences running concurrently, and ordered the accused's name to be entered in the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

"He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm," Sam added. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, welcomed the court outcome, citing that it will serve as a deterrent to other would-be-rapists. Otola further commended Hartswater FCS Detective Sergeant Edwin Thabapelo for demonstrating the capabilities of the police in fighting gender-based violence and femicide.